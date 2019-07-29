Light Rains Likely in Delhi; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Rajasthan, Gujarat

Indian Meteorological Department predicts cloudy sky and light rain in Delhi (Representational image)

Delhiites look forward to another pleasant day as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy sky and light rain.

"Generally cloudy sky and very light rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 36 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively" said IMD.

Stating details of the overall monsoon in the country, it said, "The monsoon trough passes south of normal position and is active with two embedded cyclonic circulations -- one over central Rajasthan and the other one over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood."

IMD predicted a low-pressure area that is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy falls in central, west and north-west India.

"The cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form during the next two to three days."

"Under the above scenario, fairly widespread to widespread rainfalls with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over central and adjoining west and northwest India and along northern parts of west coast during the next three to four days."

The weather office further said that extremely heavy downpour at isolated places is likely over Konkan, Rajasthan and Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

