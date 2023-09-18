Light Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Minimum Temperature At 25.3 Degrees

The Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees on Monday morning. (Representational)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning with the weather department forecasting light rain during the day.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 78 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning with the weather department forecasting light rain during the day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)