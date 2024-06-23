Light Rain In Delhi Today, Minimum Temperature Settles At 29 Degrees

The national capital on Sunday will have generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or a drizzle, the weather office said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degree Celsius, The humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

According to the Met department, rain accompanied by thunderstorm is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 152 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

