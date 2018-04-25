'Lieutenant Governor Has Killed Democracy,' Says Delhi Assembly Speaker

Noting that he is also exploring legal option on the issue, Mr Goel in his letter to Ms Mahajan has demanded that the lieutenant governor communication be withdrawn immediately.
Last month, the ministry of law advised the lieutenant governor's office to communicate to the Speaker that he should not admit questions related to reserved subjects such as public order, police, services and land, with the departments concerned refusing to answer questions on this ground.
"I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker complaining about L-G's order to assembly secretariat that the assembly speaker cannot admit questions on reserved subjects. In the letter, I have told the Lok Sabha Speaker that Lt Governor has killed democracy by issuing this order," Mr Goel told PTI.
An angry Mr Goel also sought to know why legislators cannot ask questions on reserved subjects.
"Can an MLA not ask a question in the Assembly if there is a rape of girl? Also, a person can ask a question (on reserved subjects) through RTI, but legislators are denied the same," the assembly speaker said.
During the budget session of the assembly, Mr Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers and AAP lawmakers wore black bands in protest against the Centre's move.
Mr Goel had said the central government has insulted the Delhi Assembly with the directive.
"It is unfortunate that the law ministry has issued such directions. It is a very dangerous incident in the history of Independent India. The Centre's move is highly condemnable... I want to sit with black band as mark of protest," Mr Goel had said.