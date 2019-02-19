Licence Holder Of Delhi Hotel Arrested Over Karol Bagh Fire

The license holder's arrest is the fourth in the case (File)

The Delhi Police has arrested Shardendu Goel, the licence holder of Hotel Arpit Palace where a massive fire killed 17 people last week, the officials said today.

Goel is being produced at the Tis Hazari court and police will seek his remand, senior police official Rajesh Deo said.

His brother Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested from Delhi airport on Saturday by CBI when he landed from Qatar.

Seventeen people were killed after a fire at Karol Bagh's Hotel Arpit Palace last week. Some of the victims were charred to death and others suffocated in the poisonous fumes, the reports said.

This is the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the hotel's general manager and receptionist were arrested in connection with the incident.

A look out circular (LOC) was issued against Rakesh and Shardendu.

