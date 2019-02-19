Licences Of 105 Hotels In Delhi's Karol Bagh Suspended After Hotel Fire

Karol Bagh hotel fire: "As part of an on-going drive to suspend licences of hotels running in Karol Bagh area in violation of the safety rules, issued by the fire department, we have inspected 145 hotels of which licences of 105 have been suspended," Atul Garg, a top fire services official said.

Delhi | | Updated: February 19, 2019 03:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Licences Of 105 Hotels In Delhi's Karol Bagh Suspended After Hotel Fire

17 people were killed in a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

Days after a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace that killed 17 people, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Monday suspended licenses of 105 hotels operating in Karol Bagh area of central Delhi, an official said.

"As part of an on-going drive to suspend licences of hotels running in Karol Bagh area in violation of the safety rules, issued by the fire department, we have inspected 145 hotels of which licences of 105 have been suspended," Atul Garg, a top fire services official, told IANS.

There are 300 hotels operating in the Karol Bagh area and the DFS team is inspecting each of them.

Seventeen people were killed in a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in the congested Karol Bagh area on February 12.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hotel Arpit PalaceKarol Bagh hotel fireKarol Bagh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaBharat BandhGoaPlebisciteKulbhushan JadhavWorld Cup 2019Live TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................