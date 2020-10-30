Kidnapped Delhi-Based Contractor Rescued From Uttar Pradesh; 3 Arrested

3 people arrested from UP's Sitapur district for the kidnapping of a Delhi contractor (Representational)

A Delhi-based contractor who was kidnapped by one of his co-workers and his associates, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said today after arresting three accused from there.

One of the accused, who used to work with the man, planned the kidnapping following a dispute over payment with him, they said.

The accused have been identified as 27-year-old Irfan Ali, 35-year-old Aziz Ali and 24-year-old Bablu, all residents of Sitapur, they said.

On October 24, a woman, who is a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi, lodged a complaint with the police.

She alleged that her husband Ramesh Chandra, who had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP for some work on October 23, has been kidnapped by unidentified people, who had also demanded a ransom of Rs four lakh for his release, a senior police officer said.

A case was then registered under relevant sections at the Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi.

Investigation revealed that the man was called to Lakhimpur Kheri by Irfan Ali to finalise a deal related to stone works.

It was also revealed that Irfan Ali had earlier also got into a dispute with Mr Chandra over some payment issue, the officer said.

"On the basis of technical surveillance, police reached Sitapur, rescued Mr Chandra from a jungle and arrested the accused on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, Irfan Ali said he was engaged in the work of stone polishing along with Mr Chandra in Delhi but a dispute had erupted between them over some payment issue.

In order to teach Mr Chandra a lesson, he made a plan to kidnap him. He asked the man to come to Lakhimpur kheri on the pretext of finalising a deal of some work.

When Mr Chandra arrived at Lakhimpur Kheri bus stand on October 24, he was kidnapped by Vakeel, the elder brother of Irfan Ali, and Aziz Ali, who took him to Sitapur from there in a car, driven by Bablu, the DCP said.

The accused also demanded Rs four lakh as ransom. The car used in the crime has also been recovered, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest Vakeel and another accused named Samim.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)