Kenyan Woman Stabbed To Death At House In South Delhi, Say Police

A Kenyan woman was found stabbed to death at her house in South Delhi's Chhatarpur Extension, police said on Tuesday.

The police received a call around 8.10 pm on Tuesday about stabbing of a woman near Nanda Hospital in Chhatarpur Extension. The body of the woman, identified as Kenyan national Annsam, was found at an apartment, with stab wound on the chest, said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

"A few suspected females of Kenya living in the same building are being questioned. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the culprits," Mr Kumar said.

The woman had shifted recently to Delhi and was staying alone, police said.

A case has been registered and police teams are going through footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the spot to identify the culprit.