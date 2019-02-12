Compensation For Families Of 17 Victims Of Delhi Hotel Fire; 2 Arrested

Hotel Arpit Palace Fire: At least 17 people died after a fire broke out in the Karol Bagh hotel today.

At least 17 people were killed and three injured after a fire at a hotel in Delhi's congested Karol Bagh area early this morning. A woman and a child, among those dead, were killed when they tried jumping from a window after the Karol Bagh hotel fire, reports said. More than two dozen fire engines were sent to the spot after the fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace around 4 am. Most people in Hotel Arpit Palace were sleeping at the time. Video recorded on cellphones by eye-witnesses showed huge flames crowning the terrace of the large, white building. A person is seen dangling from the terrace and then jumping off. Most of the deaths took place due to suffocation, the police said. Karol Bagh, in central Delhi, is popular with tourists and lined with hotels and markets. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire that broke out in Karol Bagh's Arpit Palace hotel in the early hours today, a senior civic official said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh: