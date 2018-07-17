JNUSU Accuses Administration Of Trying To 'Demolish' Students' Union

The Union said JNU has done away with the practice of including JNUSU membership amount in fees

By making it optional for students to join the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the varsity administration was trying to "demolish" the students' body, its members alleged today.

Slamming the new rule that makes it voluntary for the students to join the JNUSU, the students' body claimed that it was the "first step to demolish students' union in JNU".

According to the union, the University has done away with the earlier practice of including the JNUSU membership amount in the students fee and will now provide them the option of not joining the students' body.

"The administration has suddenly brought a new form where students can give declaration whether they want to pay the Rs 15 for the union," the union said.

The new forms are prized Rs 175 for MA and Rs 187 for MPhil/PhD.