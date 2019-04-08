Delhi Court Adjourns JNU Sedition Case Hearing Till July 23

Delhi Police's charges in the JNU sedition case named student leader Kanhaiya Kumar (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case till July 23, while giving more time to the Delhi Government to decide on the issue of granting sanction or not.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed the state government's plea seeking more time on the sanction issue.

On April 5, the state government told the court that the Delhi Police filed a charge-sheet in the JNU sedition case in haste and secrecy without getting the sanction of the competent authority.

The court in its last hearing asked the government to submit a definite time frame to decide when sanction would be given in the case that involves a 2016 event organised in the campus against the hanging of parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

The charge-sheet was filed on January 14. It named former student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as accused.

