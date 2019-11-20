JNU Students' Union, Government Panel Hold Meeting After Protests: Report

The JNU students have been protesting for over three weeks. (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union office-bearers and the HRD Ministry constituted high-power committee held a meeting today to discuss ways to restore normalcy on the campus in the wake of the protest over fee hike, sources said.

The meeting commenced around 10.30 am and the students' union office-bearers attended it along with the student councillors from different schools, they said.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh put forth the demand for a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike and also said till the time the high-power committee submits its report, the fee hike must be put in abeyance, the sources said.

The JNU students have been protesting for over three weeks against a draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The varsity''s Executive Council (EC) had later announced a partial roll back in the fee but the students had dubbed it as an "eyewash". The EC had also removed provisions for curfew timings and dress code.

The committee will be meeting hostel presidents of the varsity in the later half of the day.

The HRD Ministry had on Monday constituted the three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU.

The panel includes former UGC chairman V S Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.