2 Women Arrested For Kidnapping 3-Year-Old Near Delhi's Jama Masjid

CCTV footage showed three women with the girl, but nobody could recognise them

Two women were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl from the Jama Masjid area, police said Monday.

The accused were identified as Rani and Sahili, both 20 years old, residents of Usman Pur, they said.

On Friday, one Farzan Ahmed filed a complaint that he along with his wife, younger brother and two daughters had come to Jama Masjid, police said.

His daughters were playing near Vajukhana when he found that his younger daughter was missing. He searched everywhere, but could not find her, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of nearby areas and found three women with the girl, but nobody could recognise them, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said.

On Sunday, police received information that two women would come near Jama Masjid with a kidnapped child. However, police laid a trap and apprehended the accused women. The girl was rescued safely, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they belong to poor families and were in need of money, he said.

Rani came in contact with a woman, Komal, seeking a job. Komal allured her that she needed a child for which she could pay her Rs 50,000, Randhawa said.

Rani shared this offer with Sahili and they agreed. Komal told them that they could kidnap a child from Jama Masjid area Friday as large number of devotees came there for Jumma Namaz, Mr Randhawa said.

After kidnapping the girl, they met Komal, who was waiting outside and boarded an auto-rickshaw for Shastri Park.

Komal got down at Shastri Park and gave Rs 5,000 as advance and asked them to keep the child with them for one or two days till the matter was settled and said that she would take the girl and pay them the balance money, he added.

The DCP said police are trying to arrest Komal.