Is Paralysing Delhi's Work Not Treason, Arvind Kejriwal Asks PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal said PM Modi restricting works done by the Delhi government for the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of restricting the works done by the Delhi government for the city, and questioned if the act of paralysing the national capital was not "treason".

"Don't know if Kanhaiya (Kumar) is guilty of treason, the law is investigating his case. On the other hand, Modiji restricted schools for Delhi children, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, and CCTV cameras and tried to paralyse Delhi - Is this not treason," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi government has been attacking the Centre for restricting its various plans and projects through different Central agencies.