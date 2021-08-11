Education Board Signs Agreement With Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted how the Delhi government has changed the infrastructure of government schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the signing of an MoU between the Delhi Board of School Education and International Baccalaureate (IB), paving way for students from government schools to access educational facilities of the highest level.

Mr Kejriwal said the International Baccalaureate board is present all over the world and that it is every parent's dream to send their children to IB-affiliated schools.

"With the signing of this MoU, government school students will get access to international level of educational facilities. In India, there are two types of education systems -- one for the rich and one for the poor. While the rich send their children to private schools, the poor send their wards to government schools," he said in an online briefing.

While highlighting how the Delhi government has changed the infrastructure of government schools, Mr Kejriwal said initially the exercise will be started at 30 schools.

"The government school teachers will be trained by international experts. The international experts will decide about the assessment of children and conduct inspect, verification and certification of schools. We are celebrating 75 years of independence and this offers a ray of hope. Our kids will be able to compete at international level, which will pave way for eradication of poverty in India," he said.