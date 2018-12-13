Number Of Women In Newly-Formed State Assemblies, Other Interesting Facts

In Chhattisgarh's incoming assembly of 90 members, there are 13 women.

The Assembly elections in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana have had an impact on the demographic structure of each assemblies. Here is a breakdown of the newly-formed assemblies in terms of gender, average age and educational qualifications, as complied by PRS Legislative Research.

Gender:

In Chhattisgarh's incoming assembly of 90 members, there are 13 women. In Telangana's 119-member assembly, number of women is 5. There are 20 women in the incoming assembly of 230 members in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, there are 23 women from a total of 199 members and Mizoram's assembly will be constituted only by men.

Chhattisgarh assembly - a comparison of age and gender profile from 2013. (Graphic courtesy: PRS Legislative Research)

Madhya Pradesh - a comparison of gender and age profile. (Graphic courtesy: PRS Legislative Research)

Average Age:

Chhattisgarh has a younger assembly this time and the average age of incoming assembly

has reduced by 4 years. In Telangana, the average age of the incoming assembly has increased by 3 years, and in Rajasthan too the average age has increased by 2 years.

In Rajasthan and Mizoram, the average age of the incoming assembly has remained the same.

Rajasthan Assembly - a comparison of age profile and gender from 2013. (Graphic courtesy: PRS Legislative Research)

Telangana Assembly - a comparison of age and gender profile from 2014. (Graphic courtesy: PRS Legislative Research)

Education Qualification:

In terms of educational qualifications, the number of members with advanced degrees have increased in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. In Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh, however, the advanced degree holders have reduced in number.

Mizoram Assembly - a comparison of gender and age profile from 2013. (Graphic courtesy: PRS Legislative Research)

The Congress had its strongest finish in state elections in recent times by winning Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and forming government in Madhya Pradesh with the help of regional parties. The party has made big gains in all three states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress and accepted the people's mandate. Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as chief minister of Telangana after leading his party to a massive victory in assembly polls. In Mizoram, regional party Mizo National Front or MNF returned to power after a decade. The MNF got a massive 26-seat majority in the state.