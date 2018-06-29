Injured Peacock Strays Onto Metro Track, Service Briefly Suspended

The injured bird appeared on the Model Tower Metro Station track, on the busy Yellow Line.

Delhi | | Updated: June 29, 2018 22:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Injured Peacock Strays Onto Metro Track, Service Briefly Suspended

The injured bird was later rescued and metro services resumed.

New Delhi: 

An injured peacock was rescued from the Model Tower Metro Station on the busy Yellow Line in north Delhi after it had wandered on to the rail tracks, leading to brief delay in services, a senior official said.

"The peacock appeared on tracks of the Model Town Metro station at 9.45 am. Metro services were disrupted for about half an hour as trains were halted from both sides. The bird was later rescued," the official said.

The metro service on the route was resumed at 10.18 am, he added.

There have been various instances where animals have strayed into metro stations and rescued. In 2015, a 6 foot cobra was spotted inside Delhi Metro's Yamuna Bank Depot.

For more Delhi news, please click here. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

peacock injuredpeacock rescued

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................