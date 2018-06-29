Injured Peacock Strays Onto Metro Track, Service Briefly Suspended

The injured bird was later rescued and metro services resumed.

An injured peacock was rescued from the Model Tower Metro Station on the busy Yellow Line in north Delhi after it had wandered on to the rail tracks, leading to brief delay in services, a senior official said.

"The peacock appeared on tracks of the Model Town Metro station at 9.45 am. Metro services were disrupted for about half an hour as trains were halted from both sides. The bird was later rescued," the official said.

The metro service on the route was resumed at 10.18 am, he added.

There have been various instances where animals have strayed into metro stations and rescued. In 2015, a 6 foot cobra was spotted inside Delhi Metro's Yamuna Bank Depot.

For more Delhi news, please click here.