Injured Owl Rescued From Parliament

Parliament staff members spotted the barn owl on the lawn inside parliament premises. It had fallen from a tree and injured its right wing.

A non-profit organisation, Wildlife SOS, was contacted for urgent assistance and a rescue team took the bird for treatment.

"For barn owls and other birds of prey, the ability to fly is essential for hunting and survival. An injured wing can make it difficult for them to catch prey or escape predators," Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS, said.

The bird has been transferred to the rescue facility of Wildlife SOS for immediate medical attention and treatment.