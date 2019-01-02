2 Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold Bars In Mixer Grinder

The gold, which was in the form of bars, was concealed in the motor of a mixer grinder (Representational)

Two men were arrested Tuesday by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valued at over Rs 37 lakh at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said.

The two were intercepted after their arrival from Riyadh via Muscat early morning, they said.

A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of gold, weighing 1.2 kg and valued at Rs 37.68 lakh, from them, the officials said.

The gold, which was in the form of bars, was concealed in the motor of a mixer grinder and in a cloth iron being carried by them, they said.

The gold bars were seized and the passengers arrested, they added.

For more city news, click here