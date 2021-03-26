On Camera, Delhi Cops' 'Spiderman' Act To Save 3 Trapped In Fire

Two policemen risked their own lives as they climbed through the iron grills to reach out to the family.

Swift response by Delhi Police personnel saved three people, including an 87-year-old woman, who were trapped in their house after a fire broke out. The policemen rushed to save the family in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 after they got a distress call at 6:55 am today.

The fire started on the second floor of the building. It spread to the third floor by the time the police team reached there.

Amid the blaze, two policemen - HC Munshilal and Ct Sandeep - risked their lives as they climbed on iron grills of the building to reach the family. The two policemen talked with the family to calm them down and coordinate the rescue.

The family was later rescued after fire department officials reached the spot. It took four fire engines to douse the fire, officials said.

"Three people were trapped in the third floor balcony fully covered with iron grills. This meant that they could not be rescued before the fire in the building gets fully extinguished. The operation was supervised on arrival of fire engines," a police officer said.

"All the three were rescued. Brave police personnel also reached the trapped citizens to help them and calm them down. Fire was doused and they were rescued with the help of fire department personnel," the officer said.