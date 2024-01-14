In Pics: Bonfires, Tea To The Rescue As Delhi Grapples With Cold Wave

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees this morning.

Delhi is under the grip of cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, this season's lowest. A thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining areas and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very dense fog coupled with cold waves for two more days in Delhi and NCR region.

The Delhi airport had issued a fog alert last night itself, urging fliers to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Photos shared online by fliers showed a crowded airport with stranded passengers eagerly waiting for their flights.

Traffic on the National Highway near Gurugram slowed down due to a thick layer of fog

People are spending the night lighting bonfires as the city records a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees. A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

The weather department has advised people to take precautionary measures as cold wave alert has been issued. People in Delhi covered themselves in layers to stay warm as the cold wave persisted for the third consecutive day.

Schools in Delhi are set to reopen tomorrow, resuming classes in physical mode. However, acknowledging the severity of the cold weather, the government has implemented adjustments to school timings to mitigate the impact on students.

Shoppers near Delhi's Pallika Bazaar have tea from a hawker to get respite from severe cold