In Delhi's Measures For Transgenders, 'Third Gender' Category In Job Forms

The admin branch will make provisions to include "third gender" as a category. (Representational)

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development department has approved various measures for transgender people, including the addition of a "third gender" category in job application forms and the setting up of monitoring cells to protect them from abuse, officials said on Friday.

The department has also asked the officers concerned to accept their documents even if there is a variation in photograph or name from the original documents, provided they have obtained transgender certificates, they said.

The directions have been issued following an advisory from the National Human Rights Commission to ensure the welfare of transgender people.

The National Human Rights Commission has approved an Advisory for Ensuring the Welfare of Transgender Persons, containing a set of recommendations that are designed to enhance the welfare and rights of transgender people.

The commission last month advised all authorities concerned of the Union and state governments and Union Territories to implement the recommendations.

The Women and Child Development department has approved some actionable points and issued directions for its implementation, Delhi government officials said.

It has directed to set up an anti-discrimination cell at the district office of every district for transgender people. The cell will include three members, at least one of whom should be a woman or a transgender person, the officials said.

The admin branch will make suitable provisions to include "third gender" as an identity category for upcoming vacancies in jobs, they said.

Regular sensitisation programmes on sexual orientation and gender identity will also be conducted for other employees, the officials said.

The department will also request the authorities concerned for at least one separate washroom at the inter-state bus terminals for people of the third gender.

It has also directed to implement the provisions of the National Human Rights Commission advisory in a time-bound manner and furnish action taken reports that are to be submitted to the commission in early November, according to the officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)