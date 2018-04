Four armed robbers looted jewellery and cash worth about Rs 35 lakh from a jewellery shop in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday, police said.The incident took place around 2.30 PM and the robbers were captured on CCTV cameras, a police officer said.Complainant Anshul Gupta told police that he was sitting in his shop at Begumpur, Rohini Sector 24, when the four armed robbers robbed cash and jewellery worth about Rs 35-40 lakh by threatening him and his staff.A case has been registered and efforts were being made to identify and arrest the robbers, the officer said.