In Delhi, Delivery Boys Allegedly Vandalised Restaurant

Around 25 men came with sticks and smashed glasses when there were many customers inside alleged the owner of the restaurant

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 15, 2018 08:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Delhi, Delivery Boys Allegedly Vandalised Restaurant

Delivery boys allegedly vandalised restaurant in Delhi

New Delhi: 

A restaurant at Kalkaji in the heart of Delhi was vandalised on Saturday night allegedly by a group of delivery boys. Around 25 men came with sticks and smashed glasses and threw chairs, when there were many customers inside with their families alleged the owner of the restaurant.

An argument had started over parking of motorcycles belonging to the delivery boys said the restaurant owner Rohit. It was a busy evening and there was a traffic jam outside. "They don't understand how to park their motorcycles. The beat officer intervened and asked them to leave after which the trouble started," said Rohit.

The delivery boys then communicated with around 25 others over a WhatsApp group. At about 8.30 pm they came and vandalised the restaurant reported news agency ANI. As soon as the violence started Rohit helped the women and children escape through the kitchen door at the back. 

There were around 30 customers inside the restaurant when the incident took place say eyewitnesses.

A CCTV video of the restaurant shows the men throwing chairs and smashing glass panes. Reports say the delivery boys believed that the restaurant owner was behind it and had called the police to drive them away. 

A complaint was registered but no one has been caught yet.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kalkajirestaurant vandalised

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................