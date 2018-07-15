In Delhi, Delivery Boys Allegedly Vandalised Restaurant

Delivery boys allegedly vandalised restaurant in Delhi

A restaurant at Kalkaji in the heart of Delhi was vandalised on Saturday night allegedly by a group of delivery boys. Around 25 men came with sticks and smashed glasses and threw chairs, when there were many customers inside with their families alleged the owner of the restaurant.

An argument had started over parking of motorcycles belonging to the delivery boys said the restaurant owner Rohit. It was a busy evening and there was a traffic jam outside. "They don't understand how to park their motorcycles. The beat officer intervened and asked them to leave after which the trouble started," said Rohit.

The delivery boys then communicated with around 25 others over a WhatsApp group. At about 8.30 pm they came and vandalised the restaurant reported news agency ANI. As soon as the violence started Rohit helped the women and children escape through the kitchen door at the back.

#WATCH: A group of boys vandalise 'Dilli 19' restaurant in Delhi's Kalkaji. Hotel owner alleges that the vandalisers are a group of delivery boys who had an argument with them over parking around three hours before the incident. (CCTV footage of 14.07.18) pic.twitter.com/mZgkWLfCTk - ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

There were around 30 customers inside the restaurant when the incident took place say eyewitnesses.

A CCTV video of the restaurant shows the men throwing chairs and smashing glass panes. Reports say the delivery boys believed that the restaurant owner was behind it and had called the police to drive them away.

A complaint was registered but no one has been caught yet.