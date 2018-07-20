In Delhi Brawl, Man Dies After Allegedly Being Stabbed Around 6 Times

Police said the murder was caught on a CCTV camera

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unidentified men during an argument in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said Jagdish, a resident of Jalebi Chowk in the national capital's Jaitpur area, was returning home after dropping his cousin at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday when he had an argument with the two men who were apparently under the influence of alcohol.

"During the brawl, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife at least half a dozen times. Both the accused escaped. The crime was captured on CCTV installed outside a nearby shop," a senior police officer said.

Jagdish was declared brought dead on arrival at a hospital in the area. He was said to be the sole breadwinner in the family.

A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified assailants and efforts are on to catch them, police said.

