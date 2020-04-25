In Delhi, 32-Year-Old Man Killed In Quarrel Over Setting Up Cart: Police

The police arrested three in connection to the murder. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death today allegedly during a quarrel over setting up a cart in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, the police said.

The man has been identified as Hasin, the police said. Police said the victim was involved in 17 criminal cases.

The police were informed about the incident by the man's wife, Kajal, around 9.15 am today. A police team reached the spot and found the body with multiple stab wounds. The team conducted an inquiry and found that Hasin was last seen with three men, a senior police officer said.

The men told police that the quarrel occurred between Hasin and the mother of a juvenile for setting up a cart.

Two juveniles, along with one Nikhil, hatched a conspiracy and stabbed Hasin.

Nikhil, 20, was arrested and both the juveniles were arrested too. A murder case was registered at a Delhi police station, an officer said, adding the knife was recovered from their possession.