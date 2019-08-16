In Birthday Message, Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Will Win 70 Seats In Delhi'

Arvind Kejriwal also thanked AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP will win all the 70 seats in the Assembly election next year as he lauded the contribution of his party workers on his birthday.

"I want to thank the AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. In last assembly elections, we won 67 seats but this time we will win all 70 seats," Mr Kejriwal, 51, said in his address to party workers who came to greet him on his birthday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the last Assembly election and won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the chief minister good health and long life.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Vijender Gupta, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, among others who greeted Kejriwal on his birthday.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including directors Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Shirish Kunder, also wished Mr Kejriwal.

"#HappyBirthdayAK you literally changed Indian politics," Mr Agnihotri tweeted.

