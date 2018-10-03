In AAP Office Of Profit Case, Court Seeks Poll Body's Response To Pleas

Arvind Kejriwal had appointed 20 AAP legislators as Parliamentary Secretaries. Advocate Prashant Patel had approached the EC seeking their disqualification on the ground that they held office of profit.

Delhi | | Updated: October 03, 2018 23:02 IST
AAP's office of profit case: President Kovind had consented to the disqualification of 20 lawmakers.

New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Election Commission on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to call witnesses for examination in the office-of-profit case.

Justice Siddharth Mridul passed the order while hearing their petition against the poll panel's rejection of their plea for calling witnesses.

The court also sought the response of complainant Prashant Patel on whose plea the poll panel had earlier recommended disqualification of legislators.

The matter was listed for hearing on November 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appointed 20 AAP legislators as Parliamentary Secretaries. Advocate Prashant Patel had approached the EC seeking their disqualification on the ground that they held office of profit.
 

