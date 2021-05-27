Images Show Olympian Sushil Kumar Attacking Wrestler, Who Died Later

A screengrab of a video that shows Sushil Kumar and his friends beating a wrestler

A screengrab of a video that shows Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his friends hitting another wrestler with sticks has surfaced. The wrestler who is seen lying on the ground in the screengrab later died of injuries he suffered due to the severe beating.

Sushil Kumar was arrested in the murder case last week. The police have said he made his friend record the video of the incident to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the city.

The visuals show the injured wrestler, Sagar Ratna, 23, with his back on the ground while Sushil Kumar and three others surround him.

According to police, Sushil Kumar and his friends thrashed Mr Rana and his two friends on May 4 at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalised. Mr Rana later died of his injuries.

"Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told a court last week.

On May 18, Sushil Kumar approached a court in Delhi's Rohini seeking protection from arrest, claiming that the probe against him was biased and that no injuries caused to the victim were attributable to him. The court, however, dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying he was "prima facie the main conspirator" and allegations against him were serious in nature.

Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.