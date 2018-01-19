'Huge Moral Defeat', 'Last Nail In Coffin': Twitter Abuzz Over AAP Crisis

If President Ram Nath Kovind approves the recommendation, by-elections will have to be held for the 20 assembly seats. However, it will not pose a threat to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government as his party will come down from 65 seats to 45, still above the half-way mark at 35.
Mr Kejriwal has always maintained that the appointments of AAP legislators as Parliamentary Secretaries violated no rules as none of them drew any salaries. However, the opposition party has argued that the posts allowed them perks like offices and cars and so were offices of profit.
Both the BJP and the Congress as well as former AAP members have welcomed the Election Commission's decision. Mr Kejriwal is yet to respond.
Kapil Mishra, who was sacked after he publicly targeted Mr Kejriwal, likened the development to the "art of slapping yourself" and posted a somber pic of the Delhi chief minister.
Leader of Opposition, and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta, called the proposed disqualification a" huge moral defeat" for Mr Kejriwal and demanded his resignation on ethical grounds.
"Kejriwal has no right to continue. Half of his cabinet ministers removed on corruption charges! 20 MLAs who were enjoying ministerial perks would be disqualified! Where is Lokpal? The MLAs and Ministers enjoying perks of power and foreign travel-Where is political probity,'" tweeted Congress' Delhi chief Ajay Maken, who had petitioned the Election Commission against AAP.
Young leader and BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also questioned the Delhi government.
Sanjay Nirupam, President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, tweeted, "The new political party #AAP was launched against #VVIP culture. Its 20 MLA's may lose their post for adopting #VVIP status, technically called office of profit. What an irony !"
Adding a dash of humour were various memes and videos.
And some more.
