'Huge Moral Defeat', 'Last Nail In Coffin': Twitter Abuzz Over AAP Crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to respond to the latest crisis in the AAP.

Art of Slapping yourself - Ghunghru Seth after decision on 20 AAP MLAs pic.twitter.com/VdrqqzxNho - Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 19, 2018

Better late than never, EC Election disqualifies 20 AAP MLAs for holding 'office of profit'. The AAP govt has much to answer to the public for their political impropriety as Delhi is headed for mid-term #elections. Will request Hon'ble President for speedy approval. - Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) January 19, 2018

:@ArvindKejriwal ji your MLA says no perks were given to 20 AAP MLAs, so why did Delhi Assembly Secretariat pass an order allotting offices? pic.twitter.com/c88Sm0WWap - Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) January 19, 2018

Alka Lamba informing Arvind Kejriwal that she & 19 AAP MLAs will be disqualified from Delhi Vidhan Sabha pic.twitter.com/69pUD2Ca7M - Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 19, 2018