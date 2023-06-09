Hours After Celebrating Son's Birthday, Man Dies In Delhi Accident

The driver of the SUV has been arrested. (Representational)

Hours before Lakhan was killed after an SUV rammed into their motorbike in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, he had celebrated the birthday of his son at his house with his sister's family.

The accident took place near the NLU traffic signal on Thursday night when Lakhan (37) was on the way to his sister's home to drop her, her husband and their daughter.

The victims were going towards Sector 17 from Bharat Vihar when the SUV coming from Sector 13 side hit them, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

While Lakhan and his sister Foola (30) were declared dead at the hospital, his 10-year-old niece Diksha succumbed to her injuries on Friday afternoon, Vardhan said.

The accident left Lakhan's brother-in-law, Maate (32), injured, he added.

Maate alias Nanhe Ram, who works as a labourer, told PTI that the offending vehicle came towards their bike at high speed and hit them.

"We had gone to attend the birthday party of Lakhan's son. We insisted that we will hail a rickshaw and return home, but Lakhan said he would drop us as it was quite late," Maate said.

"When we reached near the NLU red light, a speeding car hit us. After the accident, I fell unconscious and later found myself in hospital. I have fractured my left leg and left thumb" he added.

Maate's relative Mulam Rajak said, "Due to his injuries, Maate might not be able to work for a long time. We have not informed him about the demise of the three family members," Rajak said.

Lakhan, who is survived by his wife and two kids, was the sole breadwinner of the family, Rajak said. The victims are originally from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district.

Lala Ram, another relative of Maate, said the entire family was shocked after the incident, adding that they were taking the bodies to their hometown.

A case was registered at the Dwarka North police station and the accused SUV driver, identified as Abrar (24), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been arrested, DCP Vardhan said.

