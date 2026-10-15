Hospitals, MSMEs, Incentives: Delhi's Rs 1,000 Crore Industry Push

Hospitals with 1,000 or more beds could get financial assistance of up to Rs 100 crore under Delhi's new industrial policy, while women-led Global Capability Centres (GCCs) will be eligible for up to Rs 60 crore for digital infrastructure.

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the Delhi Industrial Policy 2026. The 10-year framework provides financial support for investment, office rentals, recruitment, research and technology upgrades.

The government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana over five financial years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The incentives target 10 sectors, including IT services, data centres, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing.

Up To Rs 100 Crore For Hospitals

Under the healthcare provisions, eligible projects will generally receive 25 per cent capital investment assistance, capped at Rs 10 crore, or Rs 12 crore for women-led enterprises. Hospitals with at least 1,000 beds have a higher ceiling of Rs 100 crore.

Hospitals can also claim Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for every specialist doctor recruited. Accreditation costs will qualify for 50 per cent assistance, up to Rs 20 lakh, while wellness businesses can get up to Rs 1 crore.

Rs 60 Crore For Women-Led GCCs

For GCCs, which handle technology, finance and other operations for large companies, the policy offers 25 per cent assistance for digital infrastructure over five years, capped at Rs 50 crore. The limit rises to Rs 60 crore for women-led units.

GCCs can also receive Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh for each new hire, 40 per cent office rental assistance of up to Rs 2 crore, and 30 per cent research support, capped at Rs 5 crore.

IT and digital services firms will qualify for up to Rs 10 crore in digital infrastructure assistance, rising to Rs 12 crore for women-led businesses. They can also receive rental assistance and Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per new employee.

Data centres will be eligible for 25 per cent capital investment assistance, capped at Rs 10 crore or Rs 12 crore for women-led units. They can also receive up to Rs 2 crore for water-saving cooling systems.

Incentives For MSMEs, Warehouses And Recycling Units

The policy offers micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) 25 per cent support for technology upgrades, up to Rs 5 crore, or Rs 7 crore for women-led firms. Energy-efficiency and rooftop solar projects will qualify for another 25 per cent assistance, capped at Rs 50 lakh.

New warehouses will qualify for 25 per cent investment assistance, capped at Rs 10 crore, or Rs 12 crore for women-led units. Existing warehouses can get up to Rs 1 crore, while cold-chain facilities will be eligible for up to Rs 2 crore.

Recycling units can receive up to Rs 1 crore, and e-waste management facilities up to Rs 2 crore. Precision manufacturing projects will qualify for 25 per cent capital investment assistance of up to Rs 5 crore, rising to Rs 6 crore for women-led units.

Research and testing facilities will receive support for equipment, patents and laboratory accreditation. The patent incentive is capped at Rs 5 lakh per patent for a maximum of four patents.

Industry-linked training facilities and Centres of Excellence can receive up to Rs 2 crore each, subject to minimum investment requirements.

Higher Incentives For Women, Single-Window Approvals

Women-led firms will qualify for higher incentive ceilings across all 10 priority sectors. Employers recruiting women will also be eligible for higher hiring incentives. The policy provides apprenticeship assistance for precision manufacturing and MSME modernisation.

Invest Delhi will act as a single point of contact, helping businesses with site selection, government approvals, incentive applications and complaints through the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal.

The government says the policy is intended to attract investment and create jobs, including through the redevelopment of existing industrial areas.