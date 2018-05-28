Hospitals Can't Withhold Bodies If bills Unpaid: Delhi Government

Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media here on Monday that the draft advisory will be put in the public domain to invite objections/suggestions within 30 days.
The minister said that the Delhi Nursing Home Act would be changed to incorporate the final advisory chalked out on the basis of objections/suggestions/directions received.
He warned that violations of the said provisions could lead to cancellation of the clinic/hospital's licence.
"If a patient dies, hospitals cannot refuse to hand over the body to relatives, saying that bills have not been paid," Mr Jain said.
CommentsThe minister said that in case a bill remains unpaid and has not been waived, a hospital can follow the legal route to get the family to pay up.