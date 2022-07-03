Video: Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Some Roads Flooded, Traffic Affected

Weather experts have suggested that the monsoon will yield good rainfall in first 10 days in Delhi.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi with the onset of the monsoon, affecting traffic movement on Sunday. While bringing respite from the heat, some roads were flooded in parts of the city.

Delhi on Thursday received heavy rain as well causing traffic jams and water logging in many parts of the national capital.

The heavy downpour on Thursday brought respite from scorching heat by bringing the temperature in the national capital to 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Several areas in the city received rain this morning, including East of Kailash, Burari, Shahdara, Patparganj, ITO crossing and India Gate on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days before the expected date, as parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat received their first seasonal rains on Friday.

The Monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

Weather experts have suggested that the monsoon will yield good rainfall in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit in Delhi. The city has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 66.7 mm since June 1, all of it being recorded during June 16-20.