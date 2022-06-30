Watch: Waterlogging In Parts Of Delhi After Heavy Rain

At the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, motorists had to navigate through submerged roads.

Heavy rain in Delhi has brought relief from the sweltering heat and humid weather but at the same time, it has once again exposed the poor road infrastructure in the national capital.

At the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, motorists had to navigate through submerged roads. Waterlogging was reported near Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass. Neighbouring Gurgaon too reported waterlogging.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, "Traffic is affected on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu in the carriageways going from Lodhi Underpass and AIIMS towards Sarai Kale Khan and DND due to waterlogging. Commuters are requested to avoid the stretch."

"Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take a left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination. Inconvenience is regretted," it said in another tweet.

Traffic is also affected in Aurobindo marg from IIT to Adhchini.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022," the Met department said in a Tweet today.

Weather experts suggest the monsoon will yield good rainfall in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit in Delhi. The city has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 66.7 mm since June 1, all of it being recorded during June 16-20.