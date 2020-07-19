1 Dead As Heavy Rain Floods Roads In Delhi, Nearby Areas

The residents of the Delhi and nearby cities woke up to heavy rains.

The residents of the Delhi and nearby cities woke up to heavy rain and rumbling of thunder on Sunday morning.

The heavy rain caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and affected the traffic.

The rain also caused damage to life and property. A person's body was found near the road underneath national capital's iconic Minto bridge that was seen heavily waterlogged.

The body was spotted by trackman working at New Delhi yard.

"I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus," Trackman Ramniwas Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature.

Many people shared videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.

#WATCH Delhi: A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/OhwpyIU2Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "Moderate to isolated heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR."

Earlier, the IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20".