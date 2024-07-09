Heavy Rain In Delhi Causes Waterlogging In Key Areas, Commuters Face Problems

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam after rains at ITO in New Delhi due to heavy rain

Heavy rain in parts of the national capital on Tuesday led to waterlogging at in key areas and set traffic out of gear as commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said until afternoon, it received 22 calls regarding waterlogging and around three to four complaints of uprooted trees.

The Spicejet airline said all departures and arrivals in Delhi and their consequential flights may get affected due to the bad weather and asked passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

"Movement of traffic has been restricted at Azad Market underpass in the carriageway from Azad Market towards Shastri Nagar due to waterlogging," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

In another post, the police said the traffic movement was affected on the Windsor Palace roundabout in front of Ashoka road from C-Hexagon due to damage of sewerage pipeline.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the police said on their X handle.

The rain also hit traffic movement on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur T-point towards Hamdard T-point and vice-versa, according to the police.

Commuters also took to X to share their ordeal.

One of the commuters said the traffic was massive on the Delhi-Meerut expressway near Sarai Kale Khan.

Another said the traffic was heavy on the stretch from Wazirabad flyover to the Kashmere Gate ISBT.

Others said the traffic was heavy under Savitri flyover, from Mahipalpur till Rangpuri signal, on Nizamuddin bridge under metro bridge, at MB road Sangam Vihar to Khanpur, Sant Nagar main market, from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur, Paschim Vihar, at tis Hazari red light, on Rani Jhansi Road, and near Jhandewalan, Mundka traffic signal among others.

Several other areas such as Sangam Vihar, Devli, Greater Kailash, Kishanganj, Mandoli, the stretch near Civic Centre and outside Central Secretariat Metro Station, also got waterlogged after the rain.

The weather office predicted rainfall in areas such as Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Akshardham, Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Aya Nagar, among others, during the next two hours.

