Heat, Rain, Cold: These Delhi Government Schools Hold Classes In Tin Sheds

Government schools in Delhi continue to struggle with basic infrastructure, with students attending classes in tin sheds during the scorching 45-degree summer heat, heavy monsoon rains and biting cold in winters.

At least six schools in Delhi still operate under such conditions. Recently, the Delhi High Court criticised the government for the state of three of these schools, stating, "We are in 2025, and the Delhi government is still running schools in tin sheds. How can these schools ever compete with private institutions? Education in such an environment is unsafe and inappropriate. Both the safety and education of children are at risk."

For the other three schools, education activist Ashok Agarwal contacted the Directorate of Education. The issue involves institutions like Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Zeenat Mahal, Kamla Market), Government Girls Secondary School, and Government Boys Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, where nearly 1,500 students are enrolled.

When NDTV visited the Kamla Market school, the administration admitted that around 500 primary students were studying in tin sheds. They claimed the problem would soon be resolved, with plans to move classes into permanent classrooms after shutting down some existing practical rooms.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood responded to the issue by saying, "This can't be fixed in just six months. The situation is the result of 27 years of neglect. We are working gradually to improve things, but those who promised an 'education revolution' should also answer these questions."

This is not the first time the condition of government schools has reached the High Court. In 2024, the court directed the Directorate of Education to provide desks, uniforms, books and other basic facilities within a specific timeframe. However, the situation remains largely unchanged.

Mr Agarwal believes that politicians and officials do not care about government schools since their own children attend expensive private institutions. "This is against the Constitution. If you want a strong nation, you must provide quality education to these children. Sadly, governments fail to understand this simple truth," he said.

Recalling past struggles, he said, "In the 80s and 90s, we used to show the High Court pictures of schools running under tents, and the court would reprimand the government. It's shocking that even today, in Delhi, we still see such conditions."