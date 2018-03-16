He Was Taking Selfie With A Pistol. Second Such Death In A Week In Delhi

Police found multiple pictures of the two men posing with the pistol in one of the mobile phones. According to initial investigation, Vijay appeared to have been shot by accident while he was taking a selfie, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Rajneesh Gupta said. However, Vijay's family has alleged that he was murdered.
Comments25-year-old teacher was killed while posing for selfies with his teen relative who accidentally pulled the trigger of a pistol he was holding.
The boy, 17, fired a licensed pistol that belonged to his father. The pistol was seized and the teen was taken into custody and a police case was registered against him.