A 25-year-old teacher was killed while posing for selfies with his teen relative who accidentally pulled the trigger of the pistol he was holding. The man, identified as Prashant, was attending a family wedding in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Thursday when the horror unfolded.The bullet was allegedly fired by the 17-year-old boy and the licenced pistol belongs to his father, who is a property dealer.The school teacher was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.The police have registered a case against the minor and will be produced at a local court today. The weapon has also been seized by the police.