He Was Buying Fruits For Ill Sister, Died After Being Stabbed: Delhi Cops

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a person to death and robbing him in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday.

According to them, the accused Pradeep Mishra is a vagabond and a drug addict.

The victim, Varun (27), a resident of Sonia Vihar, was stabbed multiple times near Khajuri Khas Chowk on April 13 while buying fruits for his ailing sister. He died in a hospital a couple of hours later, police said.

Before his death, Varun had told police that the accused called him from behind and attacked him. When he was being rushed to a hospital, his wallet was missing, a police officer said.

During the investigation, police zeroed in on Pradeep Mishra by scanning all CCTV footage in the area and was arrested. It was revealed that five criminal cases were registered against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

On the day of the incident, he had just Rs 150 in his pocket. Upon seeing Varun and decided to rob him. Varun resisted and even slapped Pradeep Mishra, following which the accused stabbed him in the abdomen multiple times, the DCP said.

When Varun fell down, Pradeep Mishra took away his wallet which contained around Rs 1,200, police added.