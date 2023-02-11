Delhi High Court Temporarily Halts Demolition Of Mehrauli Slums

The DDA, on Friday, started a demolition drive in the Mehrauli area amid police security.

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the authorities to maintain the status quo on 400 jhuggis of a slum colony in Mehrauli, which were to be demolished during the day.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on February 14 noting that the counsel for the authorities, including Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), did not have complete instructions today.

"In light of the averments made in the petition that Ghosiya Slum Colony is a jhuggi cluster duly enlisted in the list published by DUSIB on its official website, which records 400 jhuggis, as also the 2015 policy and the fact that the respondents do not have instructions in the matter, the respondents are directed to maintain status quo with respect to the 400 jhuggis verified by DUSIB, until the next date of hearing," Justice Manpreet Pritam Singh Arora said.

Locals claimed that some two and three-storeyed buildings near Aulia Masjid at Andehria More and some shanties were demolished in the morning during the drive.

The land on which the alleged encroachment was done belonged to multiple agencies including DDA, Waqf Board, and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it has been claimed.

According to the demolition notice, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the 'existing unauthorised encroachment' is acting as a hindrance to the development of the park.

Meanwhile, the high court in a separate petition also directed the authorities to maintain the status quo regarding a particular building in Mehrauli village which the plea claimed was not mentioned in the demolition order.

However, the plea said that the demolition action was being proposed in this 'khasra' as well which was contrary to the demolition order of December 12, 2022.

"In view of the fact that Khasra no. 1151/3 min finds no mention in the demolition order dated December 12, 2022, it is directed that status quo be maintained with respect to the subject property, until the next date of hearing. This court has not examined the issue on merits …," the judge said while listing the plea for hearing on February 16.

