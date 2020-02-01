'Hang Them Now': Gautam Gambhir After Stay Of Execution In Nirbhaya Case

When will the wait for a mother finally end, asks BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. (File)

After a Delhi court deferred indefinitely the execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said it is a "blot" on our legal system.

"Each day these monsters get to live is a blot on us and our legal system! Seven years! When will the wait for a mother finally end? HANG THEM NOW!" Mr Gambhir tweeted.'

Convicts Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh and Vinay Sharma will not be hanged until further court orders. Their death sentence has already been put off once in a haze of review, curative and mercy petitions. Taking advantage of a legal system that the government says is skewed, the convicts filed multiple petitions to stall their hanging.

During the hearing on Friday, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad said that convict Mukesh has no legal remedies available and the sentence on Mukesh should be executed.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing on behalf of the convicts, submitted that some legal remedies are still available for the convicts adding that Mukesh has been sincerely pursuing all legal remedies without delay.

On the other hand, Mr Ahmad argued that the application moved by Vinay and Akshay is non-maintainable as per the Delhi Prison Rules but said that the execution of Vinay can be postponed.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's side, said that the convicts are adopting delay tactics to thwart the speed of justice.

On December 16, 2012, the young woman who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" was gang-raped by six men on a moving bus, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle. She died on December 29.

The savage assault stunned the nation and angry protesters filled the streets in their demand for justice.

Of the six men, one was found hanging in jail. The youngest, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years in a reform home.