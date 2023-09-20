Gurugram Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving Over Cop, Killing Him In Delhi

He confessed to having been drunk and speeding, (Representational)

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running over and killing a Delhi Police sub-inspector with his car in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar and injuring another man, an officer said.

The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, has been identified as Siddharth Sharma, a resident of Gurgaon Sector 82, police said.

He allegedly mowed down two men, one of them a policeman, on Tuesday while coming from Meerut, said police.

He confessed to having been drunk and speeding when he hit the two men, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Sharma, who works in a private company in Gurgaon, Haryana, is married and has a son and a daughter, police said.

On Tuesday, SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in Pandav Nagar in a Gypsy, with Tomar at the wheel. Around 5.30 am, the two stopped a Bolero pick-up car on NH-9 for checking and Gangasaran came out of the vehicle, as did Ramgopal, the truck driver.

As they stood behind the Bolero to check it, a Honda Amaze car came speeding from the Ghaziabad side, going towards Sarai Kale Khan, and hit Gangasaran and Ramgopal from behind.

Tomar, with the help of Rajkumar, the Bolero driver's helper, took Gangasaran and Ramgopal to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where Gangasaran died during treatment. Ramgopal received a fracture in his leg.

