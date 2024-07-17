Huge Fire At Gulati Restaurant In Delhi's Pandara Road, No Casualty

Gulati Restaurant Fire: Police said that a short circuit may have caused the fire

A massive fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant near India Gate in Delhi early this morning.

The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, an official said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said that a short circuit may have caused the fire. "Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," they said.