'Good' Air Quality Days In Delhi Highest During January-April: Report

Delhi's air quality has been better in the first 4 months of 2023. (Representational)

The national capital witnessed the maximum number of days with 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality during the first four months from January to April, as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"As per Air Quality Index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has witnessed a maximum number of days with 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality during the first four months' period of 2023 (i.e. January to April), as compared to the corresponding period of last 07 years since 2016 (barring the periods of very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the Covid-19 lockdown year 2020)," it read.

The number of 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality days for the first four months' were 8 in the year 2016; 29 in 2017; 32 in 2018; 44 in 2019; 68 in 2020; 31 in 2021; 27 in 2022; and 52 in the current year 2023.

According to the ministry, during this period, Delhi has also experienced the least number of days with 'Poor to Severe' Air Quality in 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the last 7 years since 2016 (except 2020 - the year of Covid lockdown).

"The number of 'Poor to Severe' Air Quality Days for the first four months' period (i.e. January to April) has come down by 37.03 per cent i.e. from 108 in the year 2016 to 68 in the current year 2023," read an official statement.

"In terms of daily average PM2.5 concentration levels in Delhi, 2023 has been the year with the lowest levels of daily average PM2.5 concentration, as compared to the corresponding period for the last 7 years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of Covid lockdown). Moreover, 2023 has also been the year with the lowest levels of daily average PM10 concentration in Delhi, as compared to the corresponding period for the last 7 years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of Covid lockdown)," it read.

Delhi also reported its lowest Average AQI in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period for the last 7 years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of the Covid lockdown).

Persistent field-level efforts and targeted policy initiatives in the short/medium/long term are expected to result in gradual but marked improvement in air quality.

