Gold Worth Rs 1.96 Seized At Delhi Airport, Two Arrested

Customs officers intercepted the two passengers when they approached the exit gate

Customs Department officials seized more than 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.96 crore from two foreign nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to officials, "Delhi Customs Preventive, New Customs House, seized 27 gold bars weighing more than 3 kg worth Rs 1.96 crore from two foreign nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday."

On the basis of profiling, the officers of Delhi Customs Preventive booked a case of smuggling of gold yesterday by two Uzbek nationals identified as Zamirakhon Kabirova and Makhpirakhon Mamatkhodjaeva.

The passengers arrived at Domestic Terminal, T-1, IGI Airport on Thursday by Indigo flight from Lucknow to Delhi after landing at Lucknow from Sharjah in the early hours.

Customs officers intercepted the two passengers when they approached the exit gate of Arrival, Terminal 1, IGI Airport, New Delhi.

On searching the baggage and examining the passengers for body concealment, 27 gold bars weighing a total of 3,150 grams valued at approximately Rs 1.96 crore were recovered from them.

The recovered gold bars have been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, on the reasonable belief that the same are liable for confiscation under Section 111 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passengers have been placed under arrest today in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

