Get Back To Work Or Else: BJP's Warning To Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has been protesting at the house of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor

The BJP today said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's protest at the house of the Lieutenant Governor is creating a "constitutional crisis" and added that he should get back to work on his own or he will be forced to do so. Mr Kejriwal and three ministers have been on protest since Monday after Anil Baijal had turned down their demand to end the stand-off between Delhi's bureaucrats and the government and give clearance to a scheme for door-to-door delivery of rations for the poor.

"Return to work or the people will force you to get back... you attended the assembly in fear of the high court... similar pressure will come and you will have to get back to work," said AAP rebel Kapil Mishra, who joined forces with the BJP protesters who are on a tit-for-tat sit-down strike at the Chief Minister's office since yesterday.

Despite Mr Kejriwal's absence, the BJP leaders had gone to meet him yesterday afternoon, saying they wished to discuss the power and water crisis in Delhi. The party contends that the Chief Minister's protest at the house of Anil Baijal is just a ploy to shirk work.

The BJP, which has three members in the 70-member Delhi assembly, wants Mr Kejriwal to stop his protest and supply water to the people of Delhi. The third demand is that he step down from his post if he can't do his job.

"I want to say this to Kejriwal -- that if you cannot handle the problems that the Delhi people are facing, then why don't you step down? He is seating in LGs house to hide his own faults," said Mr Mishra.

The BJP leaders claim that they will not leave till their three demands are met.

AAP's Atishi Marlena has said the officials at the Chief Minister's office are making special efforts to make them comfortable, supplying them with mattresses, pillows and bedsheets.



