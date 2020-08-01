'Today They're Saying...': Gautam Gambhir's Swipe Over Delhi Covid Cases

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambir hit out at the AAP government over the Covid situation in the capital.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over its handling of the coronavirus situation in the capital. The cricketer-turned-MP referred to the state government's earlier estimation that there will be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31.

"Yesterday, it was being said that people should stay safe or else the (coronavirus) cases would touch 5.5 lakh. Today they're saying don't interfere, or else, they will take (you) to court," Mr Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet comes a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected two moves by the Arvind Kejriwal government as part of the third phase of easing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party government had allowed hotels to reopen from Saturday and a one-week trial for the weekly markets in the city as part of "Unlock 3". Mr Baijal, who represents the central government and chairs the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has ruled that these orders cannot be implemented.

Delhi registered 1,195 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the capital's tally past 1.35 lakh. The number of deaths has risen to 3,963.

The Dellhi BJP on Friday said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tried to "scare" people by claiming that COVID-19 cases in the city will reach 5.5 lakh by July 31, but that the situation was brought under control with the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reacting to the Lt Governor's decision, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "The centre derives sadistic pleasure by inflicting pain and misery on people of Delhi and undermining the democratically elected government of Delhi."