From Yamuna Clean-Up To New Flyover: Delhi To Unveil Rs 3000 Crore Projects

Delhi is preparing for a major infrastructure and welfare push worth over Rs 3,000 crore, coinciding with Seva Pakhwada (September 17–October 2) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The package spans multiple sectors from water, sewage, and drainage systems to roads, with projects that officials say aim to make the capital cleaner and better connected.

13 Projects of Delhi Jal Board to be unveiled

The Delhi Jal Board has lined up 13 projects to improve the city's water and sanitation systems. Among them is a new sewer network in Sonia Vihar, aimed at addressing long-pending sanitation gaps in the area. A Master Balancing Reservoir at Palla will strengthen water storage and distribution, while a new Underground Reservoir at Bijwasan is expected to stabilise supply for South-West Delhi.

The Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant, one of the largest in the capital, is being upgraded to improve efficiency and curb pollution in the Yamuna. In addition, several new sewage and water treatment plants are being set up across the city to expand overall capacity. Officials say these measures together will make a tangible difference in clean drinking water availability and sewage management.

New Drainage Master Plan for Delhi

On the civic infrastructure front, the PWD will release the Delhi Drainage Master Plan. The plan is designed as a long-term blueprint to tackle chronic waterlogging and flooding that disrupt the city every monsoon.

Nand Nagri Flyover to Ease East Delhi Traffic

East Delhi will see the launch of the Nand Nagri Flyover, a key project aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time for commuters.

New Foot Over Bridge at Rajputana Rifles

According to the officials, the department will also lay the foundation for a Foot Over Bridge at Rajputana Rifles, which is expected to improve pedestrian safety in the regiment area.

PWD and Water department Minister Parvesh Verma, calling it 'essential upgrades for the capital', said, "From water pipelines to flyovers, every initiative reflects our vision of a capital that is healthier, safer, and more efficient."

While the announcements are significant, the focus will be on the execution. The question remains whether these efforts will finally bring relief from Delhi's recurring challenges of water shortages, Yamuna pollution, traffic congestion, and monsoon flooding.